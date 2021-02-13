Murphy (hip) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Tuesday on Saturday.
Murphy is expected to be sidelined for at least one more week, so this move makes sense. Once healthy, the 27-year-old American will return to a top-four role. He's picked up five points through 13 games this campaign.
