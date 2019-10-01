Murphy (groin) will begin the 2019-20 season on injured reserve.

The Blackhawks will take on the Flyers in Prague for their regular-season opener Friday, and then won't play again until Oct. 10 against San Jose, so it's quite possible that Murphy only ends up missing a single contest due to his groin injury. Either way, the stay-at-home blueliner has never tallied more than 17 points in a single season since becoming a full-time NHLer in 2014-15, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.