Murphy (back) did some stick work on the ice ahead of Thursday's practice session, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Murphy didn't join the team for practice, nor was he even in full gear while getting on the ice, so it seems he is unlikely to be cleared to return in the short term. Once the blueliner is given the green light to return to action, he will probably be sent down to the minors to work on getting back up to speed.