Murphy scored a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver.

Murphy opened the scoring in the first period Sunday, beating Collin Delia with a wrister from the point while the Blackhawks were shorthanded. The goal is Murphy's first since Jan. 26, a stretch of 24 games, and just his fifth point in that span. The 30-year-old blueliner has six goals and 11 points through 71 games this season.