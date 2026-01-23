Murphy scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Murphy scored from close range, which isn't particularly common for him. The 32-year-old defenseman has earned six points and a plus-6 rating over his last 14 contests, accounting for the bulk of his offense this season. Overall, he has nine points, 45 shots on net, 44 PIM, 51 hits, 71 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances in a bottom-four role.