Murphy (groin) is hoping to rejoin the lineup against St. Louis on Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Murphy won't be an option to face Dallas or Minnesota on Saturday or Sunday, respectively, but seems to be nearing a return to action. The blueliner has been shelved since Jan. 13 versus the Stars, a stretch of 32 games on IR due to his groin problem. If Murphy can pick up just two more points, he will reach the 10-point threshold for the ninth consecutive campaign.