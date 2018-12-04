Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Traveling with team
Murphy (back) will travel with the Blackhawks on their upcoming two-game road trip, but he won't dress for either contest, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Murphy has been practicing with the team lately and is clearly close to making his season debut, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's matchup with Montreal for his first opportunity to do so. The 25-year-old American's impending return should help shore up the Blackhawks' leaky defense, but it will undoubtedly go unnoticed by the bulk of fantasy owners, as he's only totaled 31 points in 153 appearances over the past two campaigns.
