Murphy scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

His tally late in the second period proved to be the game-winner, and Murphy rounded out his afternoon with two shots, two hits, a blocked shot and a team-high plus-4 rating. The 27-year-old blueliner has a four-game point streak going, picking up two goals and five points during that stretch -- an impressive run for a player whose career high from last season is only 19 points.