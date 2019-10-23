Murphy is expected to be sidelined for several weeks with a groin injury, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Murphy missed the first game of the campaign due to a groin injury, so it's safe to assume he aggravated the same issue during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Vegas. The 26-year-old's absence won't impact many fantasy lineups, but it will undoubtedly hinder Chicago's ability to defend, as he's probably been the team's best stay-at-home blueliner this season, averaging 21:44 of ice time while racking up 15 hits and seven blocked shots in five games. The Blackhawks may promote Dennis Gilbert from AHL Rockford to fill in while Murphy is on the shelf.