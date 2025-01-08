Murphy (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Colorado, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Murphy continues to deal with a groin injury and will be unavailable for a third consecutive matchup. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but his next chance to do so will be Friday in Detroit.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Remains sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Not playing Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Dealing with groin issue•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Deposits empty-netter in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Registers two helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Pockets assist in overtime loss•