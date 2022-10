Zech was sent to the Blackhawks from the Flyers on Wednesday in exchange for Evan Barratt, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Zech went undrafted coming out of Ferris State University and has played primarily in the AHL since turning pro. With Lehigh Valley last year, the 23-year-old defenseman notched one goal and 10 helpers. Zech figures to report to AHL Rockford where he likely will spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign.