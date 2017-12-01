Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Allows four in loss to Stars

Crawford surrendered four goals on 35 shots during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Dallas.

The veteran has now allowed three or more goals in six of his past eight games for a 4-2-2 record, .908 save percentage and 3.13 GAA. The Chicago offense is only going to be able to bail Crawford out so much, and defensively, the Blackhawks are allowing the third most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes in the league. It's likely too early to push the panic button or consider unloading Crawford at a discount, but keeping an eye on his play over the coming weeks is advised.