Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Allows one goal, beats Wild

Crawford allowed one goal on 28 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Wild on Sunday.

The veteran goaltender is once again having a spectacular start to the season with a .935 save percentage and 2.10 GAA. Crawford has never posted a save percentage better than .924 in a full season, so he's on pace to set a new career high. And his GAA is currently his best mark since 2012-13.