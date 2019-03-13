Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Back between pipes
Crawford will tend the road goal in Wednesday's contest against the Maple Leafs, Mark Potash of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Wednesday will be the first time Crawford has started four consecutive games since December. Crawford has been outstanding in his last three starts, recording a 3-0-0 record to go along with a 1.95 GAA and .934 save percentage. The 34-year-old will have to be on his toes when he faces the fourth best offense in the league in terms of goals per game (3.57).
