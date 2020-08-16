Crawford will defend the net against the Golden Knights during Saturday's Game 3, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford has been peppered with rubber in each of the first two games of this series, but he allowed four goals in each contests despite making a combined 65 saves. This is a must-win game for the Blackhawks, so it's not surprising that they're rolling with Crawford on the first half of back-to-back matchups.