Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Back in loss column

Crawford allowed four goals on 42 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Friday.

At least he avoided a league-leading 15th regulation loss, but still, Crawford is hardly having a good season. It's not really his fault, as he faces a ton of high-danger chances, but if Crawford isn't at the very top of his game, he isn't winning. He's lost nine of the last 10 with a .882 save percentage during that stretch. Overall, he is 6-14-2 with a .903 save percentage and a 3.24 GAA.