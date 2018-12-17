Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Back on injured reserve

Crawford (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Crawford suffered a concussion Sunday night, which is extremely concerning. The 33 year-old suffered a concussion last year that kept him out into the start of this season. The Blackhawks will, rightfully, be very careful with his health, given his recent concussion issues. Collin Delia was called up on an emergency basis in a corresponding move.

