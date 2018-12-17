Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Back on injured reserve
Crawford (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Crawford suffered a concussion Sunday night, which is extremely concerning. The 33 year-old suffered a concussion last year that kept him out into the start of this season. The Blackhawks will, rightfully, be very careful with his health, given his recent concussion issues. Collin Delia was called up on an emergency basis in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Leaves game due to injury•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Back in loss column•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on Winnipeg•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Comes up big against Pens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...