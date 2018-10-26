Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Barely tested in win

Crawford turned aside 18 of 19 shots Thursday in a 4-1 victory over the Rangers.

When your opponent doesn't get even 20 pucks to you, it's easy for a goaltender of Crawford's caliber to post a one-goal game, his third consecutive. The Rangers made life simple for him, but New York's feeble offense aside, Crawford has been playing very well in his four appearances this year. Make sure he's in your lineup.