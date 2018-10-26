Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Barely tested in win
Crawford turned aside 18 of 19 shots Thursday in a 4-1 victory over the Rangers.
When your opponent doesn't get even 20 pucks to you, it's easy for a goaltender of Crawford's caliber to post a one-goal game, his third consecutive. The Rangers made life simple for him, but New York's feeble offense aside, Crawford has been playing very well in his four appearances this year. Make sure he's in your lineup.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing New York•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Wins strong goaltender battle•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In goal Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: First win since December•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Columbus•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.