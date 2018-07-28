Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Bench boss confident top goalie will be ready

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville strongly believes Crawford (upper body) will be good to go for both training camp and the start of the season, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's important to note that Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago -- another reputable source familiar with Crawford's situation -- had a gloomier update on Chicago's top netminder Friday, relaying that the 33-year-old isn't sure if he'll be back to 100 percent for training camp. While the mixed signals make it tough to seize up Crawford's fantasy value ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, there's still plenty of offseason remaining to ultimately get a better read on this situation. Either way, the Blackhawks signed veteran Cam Ward to a one-year, $3 million deal and the team should be able to lean on him until Crawford is fully prepared to handle a significant workload.

