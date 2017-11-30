Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Between pipes Thursday

Crawford will tend the twine in Thursday's home tilt against the Stars, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford got the night off Tuesday versus Nashville after having made six consecutive starts. In those outings, the netminder logged a 4-1-1 record despite a 3.00 GAA and .912 save percentage. In his three matchups with Dallas last year, the 32-year-old went undefeated -- giving up just seven goals -- and will look to extend that dominance Thursday.