Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Between posts Sunday
Crawford led his team out for warmups Sunday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. This means that he'll be the starter against the visiting Coyotes.
Arizona's offense is pitiful, as it ranks 30th overall, and Crawford figures to benefit from the Coyotes playing for the second time in as many nights. While he missed three games with an upper-body ailment, the Canadian backstop showed no lasting affects on the way to a 26-save victory over the Sabres in Chicago on Friday. Everything considered, we trust Crawford on this four-game slate.
