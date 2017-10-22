Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Bounce back against Coyotes

Crawford stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.

Crawford shut the door Saturday after allowing four goals in a loss to Blues in his last outing. The 32-year-old is sporting a phenomenal .945 save percentage in seven starts this season and once again showing why he's must-own fantasy material. Make sure you have him in your lineup every game, as Crawford plays almost every night for Chicago and has been one of the best fantasy goaltenders over the last few years.