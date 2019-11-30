Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Buried by Avalanche
Crawford made 18 saves in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Nathan MacKinnon tipped a puck past him just 59 seconds into the game, and it was downhill from there for Crawford and the Hawks. The veteran netminder had just one regulation loss in seven November starts coming into Friday, but on the season he's only 5-6-2 with a 2.94 GAA and .913 save percentage.
