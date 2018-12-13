Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Comes up big against Pens

Crawford stopped 40 of 43 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Both the shots and saves were season highs for Crawford, who was able to shut down every Pittsburgh shooter he faced except for Bryan Rust, who recorded a hat trick. It's the veteran netminder's first win in nine starts, but he's given up at least three goals in every one of those games, and Crawford's 3.20 GAA and .903 save percentage on the year remain poor.