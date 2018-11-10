Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Commanding crease Saturday
Crawford will start in goal Saturday afternoon against host Philadelphia. This is based on Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reporting that Chicago will not make a goalie change from their last game.
Crawford will try to pick up the first win for new coach Jeremy Colliton, who succeeded Joel Quenneville after Q had been behind the Chicago bench for parts of 11 seasons. Crow is just 3-5-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .904 save percentage, and he's running head-on with a Flyers club that ranks second in faceoffs (55.4) and tied for 11th in scoring at 3.25 goals per game.
