Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Concedes four times in loss

Crawford turned aside 28 of 32 shots as his team dropped a 5-2 decision to St. Louis

Crawford was due for a tough night after his strong start to this season. Even with that, he was sharp against the power play, stopping St. Louis five times with the man advantage. Owners shouldn't worry about this one.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories