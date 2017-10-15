Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Continues hot start versus Predators

Crawford allowed a single goal on 38 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Predators on Saturday.

After allowing three goals in a loss to Minnesota, this was a bounce-back outing from Crawford. The lone goal he yielded Saturday came on the power play, as the veteran stopped all 31 shots he faced at even strength. Crawford is now 4-1 with a .960 save percentage and 1.39 GAA through his first five starts of the season. Those are rock-solid numbers in all fantasy settings.