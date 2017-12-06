Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Could play Sunday

Coach Joel Quenneville told reporters Wednesday that there's some "likelihood" Crawford will play Sunday against the Coyotes.

Crawford resumed skating in Chicago on Wednesday, so he's clearly making progress in his recovery from the undisclosed ailment that will keep him sidelined for at least two more games. The Blackhawks will be ecstatic to have him back in their lineup once he's given the green light to return, as he's been their best player this season, compiling an 11-7-2 record while posting an impressive .930 save percentage in 21 appearances. Chicago should release another update on the veteran netminder's condition ahead of puck drop Sunday night.