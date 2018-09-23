Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Could practice this week

Crawford (upper body) could practice with the team sometime this week, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Crawford has been making good progress for most of training camp as he looks to return from a concussion he suffered last season. The fact that he's nearly ready to return to practice looks to be a good sign towards his status for Opening Night in Ottawa on Oct. 4.

