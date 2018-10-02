Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Could return in mid-October

Per coach Joel Quenneville, barring any setbacks, Crawford (concussion) could return to the lineup as soon as Oct. 18 against the Coyotes.

Crawford has already been medically cleared, but he'll need some time to work off the rust he's undoubtedly accumulated during his lengthy absence. In the meantime, Cam Ward will slot in as the Blackhawks' starter, with Anton Forsberg getting the occasional start as the team's backup.