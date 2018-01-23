Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Could return to ice soon

Per coach Joel Quenneville, Crawford (concussion) has started working out again, and he could return to the ice soon, NHL.com's Tracey Myers reports.

Crawford should still be considered out indefinitely at this juncture, but a return to the ice in any capacity would obviously mark a huge step in the right direction in his recovery. The 33-year-old netminder hasn't played since Dec. 23 against the Devils, so he'll likely need some time to work on his conditioning once he's cleared to start fielding shots from his teammates. In the interim, Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass will continue to split the load in goal for the Blackhawks.