Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Could return to ice soon
Per coach Joel Quenneville, Crawford (concussion) has started working out again, and he could return to the ice soon, NHL.com's Tracey Myers reports.
Crawford should still be considered out indefinitely at this juncture, but a return to the ice in any capacity would obviously mark a huge step in the right direction in his recovery. The 33-year-old netminder hasn't played since Dec. 23 against the Devils, so he'll likely need some time to work on his conditioning once he's cleared to start fielding shots from his teammates. In the interim, Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass will continue to split the load in goal for the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Team sheds light on goalie's injury•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Season could be over•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Status remains unchanged•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Remains sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Dealing with upper-body ailment•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Placed on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...