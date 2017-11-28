Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Cruises to 11th win

Crawford saved 25 of 28 shots during Monday's 7-3 win over Anaheim.

The veteran netminder was afforded a 3-0 lead after the first period and never looked back. Crawford sports an 11-7-1 record, .933 save percentage and 2.21 GAA to position himself among the top fantasy netminders to this point. Chicago is still allowing too many high-danger scoring chances (12.67 per 60 minutes against rank fourth most in the league) to be fully comfortable in Crawford's prospects of remaining a high-end asset, but so far, so good.