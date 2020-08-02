Crawford made 25 saves in a 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Saturday.

Crawford was good enough to get the win. He allowed three goals to the epic Oiler power play, including one just a couple minutes into the game. Things got tense late in the third when he gave up two in just 36 seconds, but Crawford held onto the win. This series is a match of two ugly defensive teams, so the twinetender will be busy. Crawford's Stanley Cup pedigree could prove a difference maker in this series, which resumes Monday.