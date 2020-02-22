Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Dazzles in overtime win

Crawford made 42 saves on 43 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Predators on Friday.

It took until overtime, but the veteran netminder broke a four-game losing streak with an absolutely spectacular performance. In the last eight games, Crawford is 4-3-1 with a .938 save percentage, including .929 stop rate over the last five contests. It's been another season with a below .500 record, but Crawford's other numbers have dramatically improved since the All-Star break.