Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Dealing with upper-body ailment
Crawford was placed on injured reserve Wednesday morning with an upper-body injury, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It wasn't clear what was holding Crawford back when he was initially placed on injured reserve, but head coach Joel Quenneville said it's an upper-body ailment and will keep him out indefinitely. Quenneville also wouldn't report how this injury happened, but Crawford will still be eligible to return on Dec. 31 at the earliest.
