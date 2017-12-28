Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Dealing with upper-body ailment

Crawford was placed on injured reserve Wednesday morning with an upper-body injury, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It wasn't clear what was holding Crawford back when he was initially placed on injured reserve, but head coach Joel Quenneville said it's an upper-body ailment and will keep him out indefinitely. Quenneville also wouldn't report how this injury happened, but Crawford will still be eligible to return on Dec. 31 at the earliest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories