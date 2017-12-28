Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Dealing with upper-body ailment

Crawford was placed on injured reserve Wednesday morning with an upper-body injury, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It wasn't clear what was holding Crawford back when he was initially placed on injured reserve, but head coach Joel Quenneville said it's an upper-body ailment and will keep him out indefinitely. Quenneville also wouldn't report how this injury happened, but Crawford will still be eligible to return on Dec. 31 at the earliest.