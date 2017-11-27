Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Defending cage Monday
Crawford will patrol the blue paint at home versus the Ducks on Monday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Crawford has bounced back from his six-goal shelling at the hands of New Jersey on Nov. 12 by registering a 3-0-1 record and .943 save percentage his last four matchups. After appearing in three consecutive road games, the netminder will return to the confines of the United Center where he has earned 118 wins in 204 outings along with a 2.29 GAA.
