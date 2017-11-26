Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Delivers win with 37 stops
Crawford made 37 saves in a 4-1 win over Florida on Saturday.
That's his 10th win of the season. Crawford is arguably the best goalie in the NHL right now. Use accordingly.
