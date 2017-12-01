Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Designated for IR

Crawford was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed ailment Friday.

After being placed on IR, Crawford will miss at least the Blackhawks' next three outings due to his undisclosed injury. The team did not expand on the nature or duration of the netminder's absence but did recall Jean-Francois Berube from AHL Rockford, who will primarily serve as the backup to Anton Forsberg while Crawford is sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories