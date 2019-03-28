Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Desperation mode for Thursday start
Crawford will post up between the pipes for Thursday's game against host San Jose, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
As suggested by Lieser, the Blackhawks will lean on Crawford until the math proves that this team won't be in the playoff race. According to hockey-reference.com, Chicago only stands a 0.4 percent chance of extending its season by means of miraculously sneaking into a wild-card spot, so Crawford will likely need sufficient goal support to counter a potent Sharks club that averages 3.53 goals per game -- good for third in the league.
