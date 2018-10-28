Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Destroyed by St. Louis
Crawford allowed six goals during Saturday's 7-3 loss to St. Louis.
Crawford was saddled with his second loss of the year, by far his worst result of the season on Saturday. His six goals allowed doubled his season total, while he was able to make 30 saves in the loss. Crawford will look to bounce back when he next enters the crease, likely Wednesday at Vancouver.
