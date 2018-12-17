Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Diagnosed with concussion

Crawford suffered a concussion in Sunday's game versus the Sharks, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

This certainly is bad news for Crawford, who was limited to just 28 games last season due to a concussion. The netminder could be facing another extended stint on the sidelines, although the team likely won't have a good idea regarding his timeline for a few days. In the meantime, Cam Ward figures to be the starter for the Hawks while Crawford is sidelined.