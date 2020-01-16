Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Dominates Canadiens again
Crawford made 32 saves on 33 shots in a 4-1 win over the Canadiens on Wednesday.
Crawford was only beaten by former Blackhawk Phillip Danault early in the second period. The 35-year-old goalie improved to 8-13-2 with a 3.00 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 24 games this season. The Montreal native loves playing against his hometown team, as he's won six straight versus the Canadiens. The Blackhawks wrap up their road trip Saturday in Toronto.
