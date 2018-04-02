Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Done for season
Crawford (concussion) will not suit up again this season, per Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Coach John Quenneville told reporters, "We expect (Crawford) to be fine," when discussing the long-term diagnosis for the netminder. Considering the Montreal native hasn't been on the ice since Feb. 12, it seems likely he suffered a setback and the team decided not to force the issue with the season all but lost. It is the first time the 32-year-old hasn't played in 50-plus games in eight years and won't reach the 30-win mark for a seventh time in his career.
