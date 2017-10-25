Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Done in by nascent club

Crawford yielded four goals on 29 shots in Tuesday night's 4-2 road loss to the Golden Knights.

Chicago's top tender was outperformed by counterpart Oscar Dansk, who was making his first NHL start for the expansion Golden Knights. Crawdaddy brought an immaculate 5-2-0 record, 1.86 GAA and .945 save percentage into the contest, so chalk this one up as a minor road bump to an otherwise smooth start for the Quebec native.