Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Draws another start

Crawford will tend the home twine in Sunday's game versus St. Louis, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old will make his ninth consecutive start Sunday. Crawford has been outstanding over his past eight starts, going 5-3-0 along with a 2.49 GAA and .928 save percentage over that span. It will be a difficult test for Crawford and the Blackhawks, as the Blues sit atop the Western Conference with 90 points, and are 8-2-0 in their past 10 games.