Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Draws start against Hurricanes
Crawford will face former teammate Scott Daring as the home starter against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
According to Roumeliotis, this marks the first time Crawford and Darling will have challenged each other since the latter left Chicago and signed with the Hurricanes ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Crawford is 3-4-0 with a 2.92 GAA and .907 save percentage over seven games this season. Those are underwhelming numbers, so it'll be interesting to see if Crawford will fare much better under the direction of Jeremy Colliton, who has replaced Joel Quenneville as head coach after Q spent parts of 11 seasons with the Blackhawks.
