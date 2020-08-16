Crawford will guard the crease for Sunday's tilt with the Golden Knights, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Crawford remains the Blackhawks go-to netminder despite falling down 3-0 in the series. So far, the Golden Knights have notched 10 goals on 99 shots against him. He'll look to fight off elimination and extend the series Sunday.
