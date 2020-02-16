Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Draws start Sunday

Crawford will guard the crease for Sunday's tilt in Winnipeg.

Crawford has gone 0-2-1 over his last three starts, allowing eight goals on 87 shots during that span. That includes a loss to the Jets on Feb. 9 where he yielded three goals on 34 shots. The 35-year-old owns a 2.89 GAA and .911 save percentage in 29 appearances this season.