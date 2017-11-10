Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Drops 3-1 loss to Philly
Crawford surrendered three goals on 31 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.
Crawford entered with an impressive .943 save percentage and 1.72 GAA through his previous seven outings, so this clearly wasn't his best showing. However, it's definitely worth noting that he matched up against a rested club, as Philadelphia last took the ice Nov. 4. Still, Crawford now sports a 7-6 record, .942 save percentage and 1.87 GAA for the campaign, so he's well on his way to another excellent fantasy showing.
