Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Drops result in overtime
Crawford allowed four goals on 38 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.
It's the second straight game Crawford has managed to scratch out just one point for the Blackhawks. Crawford's record slid to 14-18-5 with a 2.96 GAA and a .907 save percentage. With the Blackhawks hanging by a thread in the playoff hunt, Cam Ward may see more time over the season's final week once their fate is decided.
